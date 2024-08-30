Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry Magistrates’ Court has heard how a mother and the family of a young person were unwilling to have them back due to 'the level of violence' allegedly displayed during an incident.

The 17-year-old who cannot be identified due to their age appeared charged with assaulting a female, their mother, and three counts of criminal damage on August 18.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges.

Defence solicitor Roma McGeady told the court that it was 'a difficult case' as there was no address available because the family refused to accept the defendant back.

She said that there had been an agreement that bail would be granted with certain conditions.

A police officer said they would agree to bail to an address approved by them, a curfew from 10pm until 6am, a tag and no contact with the alleged victim in the case.

The case was adjourned until September 3.