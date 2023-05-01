Court

Conlon Boyle, of Rosskeen Park, appeared charged with a series of offences including assaults on police officers, assaulting a Civilian Detention Officer and criminal damage to a police cell.

The offences were said to have occurred over April 29-30.

The court heard police were called to an address at Carranbane Walk due to a domestic incident and found Boyle sitting in the garden.

Police helped him to his feet and he was said to have lashed out at officers striking one officer in the eye requiring stitches, the court heard.

He was alleged to have spat directly into officers’ faces and was verbally abusive to police and his mother using misogynistic and homophobic language.

Boyle's mother said she had returned about 9pm and her son had flown into a rage before she managed to lock him out, the court was told.

He threw objects at the kitchen window and smashed it, the court heard, while a witness observed him throwing things at the house.

When taken into custody Boyle continued to be aggressive and asked a detention officer for a drink of water, the court heard.

When this was brought to him he was alleged to have thrown it at the officer and spat in his face.

He was alleged to have urinated in a cell.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending and interference with witnesses.

The officer said the accused claimed to be a boxer in training.

Defence solicitor Hollie Lynch said her client had no record and had never been arrested before.

She said that when shown what had occurred at interview he was 'apologetic' and demonstrated 'profound remorse'.

She said his boxing career was one championship victory when he was 13.

She said his whole life was in Derry and there was no evidence he would not comply with bail.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said this was 'alleged disgusting behaviour' and a serious injury had been allegedly caused to one officer.

He said the accused had just turned 18, had a clear record and that custody would not be 'proportionate'.

He released Boyle on bail on condition he has no contact with his mother.