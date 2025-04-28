18-year-old man arrested by police in Derry on suspicion of driving and blade possession offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Derry on suspicion of driving while disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.

The arrest was made on Sunday, April 27, following a report of a vehicle that failed to stop. The male was arrested and remained in custody on Monday.

The arrest was in connection with enquiries related to a road incident on April 23 when officers attempted to stop a vehicle on William Street.