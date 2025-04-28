18-year-old man arrested by police in Derry on suspicion of driving and blade possession offences
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Derry on suspicion of driving while disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.
The arrest was made on Sunday, April 27, following a report of a vehicle that failed to stop. The male was arrested and remained in custody on Monday.
The arrest was in connection with enquiries related to a road incident on April 23 when officers attempted to stop a vehicle on William Street.