19-year-old woman charged with two counts assault on police in Derry

The PSNI has said that a 19-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of assault on police in the Queens Quay area and is to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court on Saturday, May 17.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that as is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges relate to an incident on Thursday afternoon, May 15, in the Queens Quay area of Derry during which two officers who attended were assaulted.