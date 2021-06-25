20-year-old becomes seventh charged with riot offences in connection with Tullyally disorder at Easter
A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with rioting in the predominantly unionist Tullyally estate in Derry at Easter.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 12:46 pm
Updated
Friday, 25th June 2021, 12:48 pm
Police in Derry City and Strabane have charged him with rioting, throwing a petrol bomb and possessing a petrol bomb under suspicious circumstances.
The man is the seventh person charged in relation to public disorder which occurred in the Tullyally area on March 31, 2021.
He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates' court on July 22, 2021.
As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.