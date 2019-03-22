£200 fine for breaching Non-Molestation Order

A woman who breached a Court Order by contacting her ex-husband over the Christmas period has been fined.

Patricia Glackin, of Lower Nassau Street, pleaded guilty to breaching the Non-Molestation Order between December 24, 2018 and January 2, this year.

The local magistrate’s court heard the injured party contacted police after receiving a number of calls from a withheld number.

The calls were from his ex-wife in breach of an Order which was imposed in July 2018. She was requesting to speak to their daughter.

On January 2, the injured party contacted police again to report further calls made by his ex-wife from a withheld number.

He said that she became abusive during the calls and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

The man reported that the calls had made him feel intimidated and pestered.

Officers spoke to the 52-years-old and she admitted making the calls.

Defence solicitor Kevin Casey said his client was attempting to contact her young daughter over the festive period.

He added conversations became ‘heated’ between the former couple, who had been in a relationship for over 35 years, when her requests to speak to the child were refused.

The solicitor said Glackin had consumed alcohol prior to making the calls, but she has since addressed this issue and has been sober since January.

District Judge Barney McElholm fined the defendant £200 and warned “I wouldn’t want to see her back again.”