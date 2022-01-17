200 sign new petition wanting action to curb ‘death-drivers’

Damage to a house in Derrymore.

The appeal was launched after a shocking incident in the Derrymore area when a car driven by car criminals ploughed through a garden and almost crashed into a young mother’s home.

Since the incident a member of the public who did not wish to be named told the ‘Journal’ they were almost hit by a stolen car being driven by criminals in the Springtown Industrial Estate.

Derry MLA Pádraig Delargy , who started the petition said: “The ongoing incidents of death-driving in the Springtown Road area has seen damage to local property and the increased concern of local residents that an injury or fatality could occur if measures are not taken to address the issue.”