News you can trust since 1772

22-year-old arrested by police investigating AnP Waterside police station bomb attack released

A 22-year-old man arrested by police investigating a vehilce hijacking and bomb alert in the Waterside last November has been released.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 24th Aug 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 09:48 BST

The man was arrested under the Terrorist Act, and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast to be questioned, the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed on Thursday morning.

He has since been released following questioning.

The arrest was made by PSNI detectives investigating an incident on November 20 last year when a car was hijacked and a delivery driver forced at gunpoint to abandon a bomb outside the Waterside police station.

The PSNI confirmed a 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday.The PSNI confirmed a 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday.
The PSNI confirmed a 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday.
Most Popular
Read More
Homes evacuated, road closed, after driver forced at gunpoint to abandon vehicle...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The thwarted attack was subsequently claimed by the Arm na Poblachta (AnP) splinter group.

On Thursday morning the PSNI confirmed that the investigation continues. The PSNI appealed to anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1664 of 20/11/22. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Arm na Poblachta claim it left Derry devices; ‘sinister’ threat to families of police condemned