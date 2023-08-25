22-year-old arrested by police investigating AnP Waterside police station bomb attack released

The man was arrested under the Terrorist Act, and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast to be questioned, the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed on Thursday morning.

He has since been released following questioning.

The arrest was made by PSNI detectives investigating an incident on November 20 last year when a car was hijacked and a delivery driver forced at gunpoint to abandon a bomb outside the Waterside police station.

The PSNI confirmed a 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The thwarted attack was subsequently claimed by the Arm na Poblachta (AnP) splinter group.