22-year-old arrested by police investigating AnP Waterside police station bomb attack released
The man was arrested under the Terrorist Act, and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast to be questioned, the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed on Thursday morning.
He has since been released following questioning.
The arrest was made by PSNI detectives investigating an incident on November 20 last year when a car was hijacked and a delivery driver forced at gunpoint to abandon a bomb outside the Waterside police station.
The thwarted attack was subsequently claimed by the Arm na Poblachta (AnP) splinter group.
On Thursday morning the PSNI confirmed that the investigation continues. The PSNI appealed to anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1664 of 20/11/22. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org