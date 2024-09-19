22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in Derry during police searches
The searches, which involved the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, the Derry City and Strabane District Support Team and local Tactical Support Group officers, focused on drug criminality.
The PSNI claimed such criminality was linked to the INLA.
A number of items including suspected cocaine, cash, electronic devices and drug paraphernalia were seized during the operations.
Police said these items will now be subject to examination.
Detective Inspector Pyper from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force said: ”We will continue in our work to disrupt those involved in criminal activity including drugs, and reduce the harm they cause in our communities. We urge anyone with information which could assist us to call us on 101."
A report can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/