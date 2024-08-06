Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new £15m Waterside custody suite accommodated 225 detainees during the month of June, figures released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) show.

The vast majority of those detained were male with 178 men and boys housed in the state-of-the-art new facility during the course of the month compared with 47 females.

Over one hundred of those held were overnight

"Amongst 124 individuals arrested and detained overnight 95 of them were male and 29 were female," the PSNI stated in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Last year, when the new facility was launched, the PSNI said it was capable of handling up to 500 detained persons a month.

Following the opening of the new accommodation Strand Road custody suite, which had nine cells, was closed.

People that previously would have been detained at the 10 cell Coleraine custody suite were, police advised last year, were to be sent to the Waterside although Coleraine Suite would continue to be used on an ad-hoc basis.

The PSNI have confirmed that during the month of June the Coleraine custody suite was not operational between 7am on June 1 and 7am on June 4, and was run on a contingency basis only between 7pm on June 14 and 7pm on June 30, 2024.

But between June 4 and June 14 55 people (42 males and 13 females) were detained at Coleraine.

"Amongst 38 individuals arrested and detained overnight 27 of them were male and 11 were female," according to the PSNI.