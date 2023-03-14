Sexual communication with a child online has increased by over 30 per cent from 2021, while the possession of sharing of indecent images increased by 22 per cent.

Ahead of Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) Day on March 18 the PSNI are raising awareness of these crimes, with a focus on online offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, they carried out 145 overt searches, 43 per cent more than 2021, seized thousands of devices and uncovered tens of thousands of indecent images of children.

Detective Chief Inspector, Kerry Brennan

As a result of these searches, they made 56 arrests, an increase of 19 per cent on 2021. From a combination of overt and covert activity, 83 targeted child predators in the North were convicted last year, an increase of 38 per cent from 2021.

CSE is a form of child abuse where young people are coerced to take part in sexual activity, manipulated by the receipt of gifts, money, drugs or alcohol in return, the PSNI said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives say they are cracking down on these crimes and have specialist teams like the CIPT who are operating in our communities and undercover in online spaces to target child predators who think they can get away with their crimes against children.

Child sexual abuse offences recorded included sexual communication with a child, rape, sexual assault, sexual exploitation and possessing and/or sharing indecent images.

Detective Chief Inspector, Kerry Brennan said: “Children now have access to numerous digital devices at home, meaning they are at greater risk to be targeted by online predators with sinister intentions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have specially trained Detectives policing our online spaces and wider community on a daily basis, but Child Sexual Exploitation remains challenging to investigate as it often goes underreported, hidden in plain sight.

“Child predators are incredibly manipulative and often children do not even realise that they are being exploited and abused.