23-year-old accused of attempted murder following assault in Cornshell Fields

A 23-year-old man is to appear in court accused of attempted murder following an assault which left a man in a critical condition.

The incident occurred in the Cornshell Fields area of Derry in the early hours of December 2, last year.

The man has been charged with offences including attempted murder, aggravated burglary and stealing and aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

He is further accused of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The 23-year-old will appear at Derry Magistrate’s Court later this morning (Thursday, January 30).