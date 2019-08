A 23-year-old man is to stand trial at Derry Crown Court accused of a series of assault charges.

Conor Brown, of Bayview Terrace, is charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on January 21, this year.

He is further charged with with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and causing criminal damage on the same date.

The 23-year-old declined to say anything in answer to the charges.

Brown was released on bail to appear in court again on October 8.