25-year-old defendant described as an ‘idiot’

A judge has called a man who wrecked his friend’s home after he was invited round for a drink an ‘idiot’.

District Judge Barney McElholm said there was something ‘deeply wrong’ with 23-year-old Conor Costello if he is ‘behaving in this way’.

Costello, of Earhart Park, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour, assaulting police and causing damage to glasses on August 3, last year.

He also admitted possessing cannabis.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police were called to a property in Oakfield Mews after the defendant smashed a number of glasses and threw his mobile phone at a window.

He became verbally abusive to the homeowner and began shouting and swearing at police calling them ‘f***ing rat b*****ds’. Costello was arrested and struck out at the officers, hitting one of them on the eye. The defendant continued to be abusive calling the officers ‘smelly b******s’. He refused to moderate his behaviour and kicked out at police, hitting an officer on the leg.

During a search police seized a small bag of cannabis, which the defendant claimed he found in the city centre.

It was revealed Costello was in breach of two suspended sentences.

Defence counsel Steven Mooney said his client is ‘genuinely apologetic and remorseful for his behaviour’, which he said was caused by his consumption of drink and drugs.

Suspending a four month sentence for two years, District Judge Barney McElholm also fined Costello £100 and ordered him to pay a total of £750 compensation.