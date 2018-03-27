26-years-old assaulted brother

A man who punched his brother has been ordered to spend a year on probation.

Reece Millar, of Winchester Park, pleaded guilty to common assault and disorderly behaviour on June 28, last year.

Passing sentence, District Judge Barney McElholm said the 26-year-old ‘seems to live in a world where the morality of old black and white films prevails, where men punch each other rather than anything else.’

The judge warned Millar he ‘will need to shake himself out of that time warp or he will continue to get into trouble.’