27-year-old man fined £250 for disorderly behaviour near bar

A man who ‘took offence’ after he was put out if a local bar became disorderly when police approached him, a court has heard.

Sean Hegarty, whose address was given on court papers as Spruce Meadows, pleaded guilty to one charge of disorderly behaviour on January 11.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that police were tasked to a bar and found Hegarty about 20 meters away from it.

When police approached the 27-year-old he became ‘verbally aggressive’.

The court heard Hegarty started shouting and swearing at the officers.

He was arrested and once he was placed inside the police vehicle he calmed down.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client ‘did not make a bad situation worse’ and had enough sense to calm down following his arrest.

He said Hegarty had had far too much to drink on the night in question and had become annoyed after he was put out of the bar.

Hegarty was fined £250 and ordered to pay an offender levy of £15.