29-year-old jailed for domestic assault

A 29-year-old man who assaulted his former partner, banging her head off the ground, has been jailed for five months.

James Doherty, of Deramore Drive, admitted a series of offences that occurred in September and October this year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that on September 25, Doherty went to an address where his ex-partner was present and demanded she leave.

He then grabbed her by the hair and struck her several times.

The injured party managed to get outside, but Doherty pulled her to the ground and banged her head off it.

An earlier incident occurred after police stopped Doherty outside Iceland in Foyle Street as part of an investigation. He became verbally aggressive towards police and tried to pull away.

Despite a number of warnings he continued his behaviour and was arrested. During a search police seized a tablet which he claimed was for personal use.

A further incident occurred on October 24 when Doherty was in police custody. He was permitted to use a toilet but as he was returned to his cell a strong smell of cannabis was noticed.

Following a strip search, a bag of yellow powder was seized which he admitted contained Diazepam.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client had been offered a pre-sentence report but had not availed of it.

Passing sentence, District Judge Barney McElholm described the domestic assault as ‘a disgraceful incident’ for which a six month sentence was ‘nowhere near adequate.’