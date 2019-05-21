29-years-old man was disorderly on Foyle Bridge

A man who was disorderly on the Foyle Bridge has been warned that is he does not comply with the terms of an Enhanced Combination Order he will go ‘straight to jail.’

District Judge Barney McElholm gave the warning to 29-years-old Philip Norman Devenney as he appeared at the local magistrate’s court.

Devenney, of Clon Elagh, admitted disorderly behaviour and resisting police on March 1.

The court heard that police were sent to check on a male who was walking along the Foyle Bridge and looking over the railings.

As soon as he saw police Devenney started ‘side skipping’ away from them.

The defendant had a bottle of whiskey in his hand, which he waved in the air, and began shouting ‘f*** the cops.’

Police attempted to remove the bottle from the defendant and he became highly aggressive.

Devenney was arrested and he resisted, kicking out at the officers.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin told the court his client was in breach of a suspended sentence.

However, he said the defendant was now in employment and ‘detects a change in himself’ as a result.

The barrister urged the court to seek an alternative approach to an immediate custodial sentence. Judge McElholm imposed an Enhanced Combination Order of 60 hours community service and 18 months probation. He said the direct alternative to this order was jail.