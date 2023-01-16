31-year-old to appear in court after police car ramming incident
A 31-year-old man is to appear in court on Tuesday after being charged in relation to an incident in which a police vehicle was rammed and two officers narrowly escaped serious injury on Friday.
The man has been charged with a number of motoring offences including attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.
The charges relate to an alleged incident at the junction of Buncrana Road and Upper Galliagh Road on Friday.
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.