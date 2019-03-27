31-years-old jailed for harassment

A man who made harassing phone calls to his ex-partner has been jailed for four months.

David John Paul Doherty, of Enagh Crescent, pleaded guilty to harassment between November 23 and December 14, last year.

The court heard the 31-years-old used his sister’s phone to make the calls and send messages.

During police interview he blamed another ex-partner, who also claims she was harassed by Doherty, for making the calls.

A defence solicitor said his client made the calls because he was annoyed about child contact.