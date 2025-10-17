32 arrested in operation targeting outstanding warrants and individuals wanted by police

Thirty-two people have been arrested by police in an operation targeting outstanding warrants and individuals wanted in connection with ongoing police investigations, including those accused of violence against women and girls.

The operation on Thursday, October 16, led by Superintendent Sinead McIldowney - involved officers from Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Local Policing Teams and District Support Team with support from detectives in Public Protection Branch and Criminal Investigation Department.

Throughout the day across the six policing districts of Derry City and Strabane, Mid and East Antrim, Antrim and Newtownabbey, Lisburn and Castlereagh, Causeway Coast and Glens and Ards North Down, officers made 127 attempts to locate perpetrators actively avoiding apprehension.

With 32 immediate arrests of individuals accused of domestic abuse, serious assault, driving while over the limit or breach of bail. Several summonses were served and outstanding court fines settled.

One of the arrests was a man on suspicion of a domestic incident when the alleged injured party was six years old.

Another arrest included apprehending a male wanted by colleagues in Police Scotland on suspicion of assault occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm.

Superintendent McIldowney said: “The results highlight the value of proactive policing and the tenacity of our officers who are committed every day to keeping our towns and streets safe places.

“In addition to the arrests made during this 24-hour period, our officers also conducted bail compliance checks, conducted vehicle checkpoints and engaged with community members to provide reassurance and visibility throughout the duration of the operation.

“One of our focuses is the policing priority of targeting violence against women and girls. A number of arrests were made in connection with domestic violence and abuse.

“We remain committed to doing everything we can to prevent harm, call out unacceptable attitudes and behaviours and protect women and girls wherever they live - in towns, cities and rural communities.

“We want those who target women and girls in Northern Ireland to know what we are actively pursuing you, using the tools at our disposal to bring offenders to justice. Tackling Violence against Women and Girls requires commitment from all — where perpetrators are held to account, communities stand together, and we work with partners to make every space safe. This remains our goal and our business as usual approach.”