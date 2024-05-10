32-year-old woman is fourth person arrested in relation to Derry city centre disturbance
A fourth person has been arrested by police investigating a disturbance at the Sackville Street area of Derry on Wednesday, May 8.
A 32-year-old woman was arrested on Friday, May 10, in relation to the incident, on suspicion of common assault, attempted criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and affray.
She remained in police custody assisting with enquiries on Friday afternoon.
Three other people, a 25-year-old woman, 28-year-old man and 31-year-old man, have also been arrested by police investigating the same incident on Wednesday.