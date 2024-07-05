35-year-old male arrested on suspicion of kicking car wing mirrors in Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Derry have made an arrest following reports that a number of vehicles were damaged in the city centre overnight.

Police received a report just after 11pm on Thursday, July 4, that a male was kicking vehicle wing mirrors on Magazine Street.

Police attended the area and arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage. He remained in custody on Friday.

A report was made of damage caused to a vehicle.

PSNI.

At this time, it's believed at least five vehicles have sustained some type of damage.

Police encouraged anyone who believes their vehicle was damaged, but has not reported it, to do so by calling 101, quoting reference number 1724 of 04/07/24.