35-year-old male arrested on suspicion of kicking car wing mirrors in Derry
Police received a report just after 11pm on Thursday, July 4, that a male was kicking vehicle wing mirrors on Magazine Street.
Police attended the area and arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage. He remained in custody on Friday.
A report was made of damage caused to a vehicle.
At this time, it's believed at least five vehicles have sustained some type of damage.
Police encouraged anyone who believes their vehicle was damaged, but has not reported it, to do so by calling 101, quoting reference number 1724 of 04/07/24.
Police are also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed these incidents to get in touch via 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org