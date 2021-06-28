35-year-old to face drug possession and supply charges
A 35-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply, and possessing criminal property.
He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates’ Court this morning, Monday June 28. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges are in relation to the seizure of a quantity of a suspected Class B drugs, a large sum of cash, and a luxury vehicle by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force at Dungiven Road on Friday evening (June 25).