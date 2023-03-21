36-year-old arrested in connection with DCI John Caldwell claim of responsibility

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, as part of ongoing investigations into the activities of the ‘New IRA’, arrested the man on Tuesday.

The man was also arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell.

He was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following a search in Derry. He has been taken to Belfast or questioning.

DCI John Caldwell

Detective Inspector O’Flaherty said: “This activity shows our continued commitment to targeting the activities of the New IRA. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their patience and continued support, and assure them we will continue to listen to and act on any information they provide us.

“Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”

