37 sexual assaults at Western Trust hospitals among 2,341 across the North in five years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There were 37 sexual assaults reported at hospitals in the Western Trust over the past five years, the Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has confirmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were 15 assaults at Altnagelvin, 19 at the South West Acute Hospital, and three at the Omagh Hospital & Primary Care Centre between 2019-20 and 2023-24, the minister revealed in response to an Assembly Question.

Remarkably the 37 figure in the Western Trust area was dwarfed by figures elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley, who originally tabled the Assembly Question on the matter, raised this at Stormont this week.

There were 37 sexual assaults reported at hospitals in the Western Trust over the past five years, the Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has confirmed.

"I want to raise a worrying statistic that was revealed to me just yesterday, via a question for written answer to the Health Minister.

"In the past five years, 2,341 sexual assaults have happened in accident and emergency units and on the hospital estate across Northern Ireland.

"That is hugely concerning to us all,” said Mr. Buckley, speaking at Stormont on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He referred to particularly high figures in the greater Belfast area, where the Belfast Trust manages eight hospitals.

“In the past five years, there have been 37 sexual assaults in the Western Trust and 1,482 in the Belfast Trust. The number has trebled.

"In the Northern Trust, there have been 255. In the Southern Trust, there were 333, and, in the South Eastern Trust, there were 234. There is huge concern and I hope that, in the near future, the Minister will explain the reasons for that trend,” said the DUP MLA for Upper Bann.