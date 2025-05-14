40-year-old arrested by police investigating Derry republican parade released

A 40-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating a republican parade in Derry on Easter Monday has been released.

Police said detectives from its Serious Crime Branch arrested the man on Wednesday on ‘suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation, failing to comply with conditions imposed by the Parades Commission, and wearing a uniform in a public place in such a way, or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation’.