40-year-old attacked man in his own home

A 40-years-old man who attacked another man in his own home four years ago has received a suspended sentence.

Patryk Jan Pazola, of Crawford Square, pleaded guilty to common assault and causing damage to a door on December 31, 2014.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard Pazola went to the injured party’s home address.

He was drunk at the time and was ‘rolling about’.

The injured party heard banging coming from downstairs and encountered Pazola inside the apartment complex.

He asked the defendant if he had broken the door and he replied ‘not your problem, not your door’.

Pazola then attacked the man, striking him on the side of the head before leaving the property.

As a result the man sustained black eyes, bruising to the side of his face and a small cut to his elbow.

It was revealed £144 worth of damage was caused to the door which the defendant is in the process of paying back.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court his client ‘disappeared off the radar’ because he returned to Poland for a period of time.

He added that alcohol is at the heart of Pazola’s offending behaviour, but he has been taking steps to address this in the last three months.

Mr Quigley said his client had shown he can stay out of trouble and has not offended since this incident.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop suspended a three month sentence for 12 months.