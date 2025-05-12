42 year old man left with facial injuries after suspected assault in Shantallow Derry

Police have said they have arrested a man following a serious assault on Sunday morning, May 11.

On May 11, Inspector Fell said: "Just before 2.30am this morning, Sunday May 11, we received a report that a man had been assaulted in the Racecourse Road area of Shantallow.

"Officers attended the scene and spoke to a 42-year-old man with facial injuries, who was taken to hospital for treatment.

"A 34-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing a blade or point in a public place and resisting police.

"He remains in custody at this time assisting police with their enquiries."

Police added that the investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 193 of 11/05/25.

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org