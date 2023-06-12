43-year-old charged after incident at church in Eglinton
A 43-year-old woman has been charged with offences, including criminal damage, following an incident at St. Canice’s Church in Eglinton.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:03 BST
The woman has been charged with one count of criminal damage, three counts of assault on police (one on a police officer and two on a police designated person) and one count of disorderly behaviour. She is due before the Derry Magistrates’ Court on July 3.
The charges are in relation to an incident at a church in Eglinton at 5.40pm on Saturday, June 10.