43-year-old man arrested by anti-terror detectives investigating ‘New IRA’ in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Aug 2024, 15:16 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 15:17 GMT
A 43-year-old man has been arrested by anti-terror police investigating the activities of the ‘New IRA’, police in Derry have said.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the man in Derry on Thursday morning, August 8, under the Terrorism Act.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

The man, the police service said, has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation following a public safety operation in the city on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, which resulted in the seizure of a Kalashnikov-style AKM firearm and a quantity of ammunition.

Strand Road police stationStrand Road police station
Strand Road police station

"This is the fourth arrest in relation to the investigation. Two men aged 56 and 59 have since been charged to court – and a 24-year-old man, arrested in June, was later released following questioning,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said in a statement on Thursday.

