46% of anti-terror arrests in Derry/Strabane but only one person charged

New figures from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) show 51 (46 per cent) out of 110 arrests under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 in 2022 occurred in Derry and Strabane. This was an increase of five from 46 arrests locally in 2021.

Only one person arrested under Section 41 of the TACT2000 in Derry and Strabane last year was subsequently charged with any offence. In 2021 there were nine charges locally. That amounts to a decrease of eight year-on-year.

PSNI

Section 41 of the TACT2000 ‘enables police officers to arrest persons whom they reasonably suspect to be a terrorist’.

The figures include only those arrests that are linked to the security situation in the north with persons ‘arrested under Section 41 of the TACT200 for other reasons’ excluded.