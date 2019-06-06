46-year-old man arrested by police investigating the murder of Lyra McKee

A 46-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating the murder of Lyra McKee.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, who are investigating the murder of the 29-year-old journalist in April, carried out searches at properties in the Northland Road and Creggan areas of the city earlier today.

The 46-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A number of items were also seized and taken for further examination.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “Since Lyra was murdered following violent disorder in Creggan in Derry on April 18, our investigation has received widespread support from the community.

“I still want to hear from anyone who has any information and would appeal to the public to contact my team of detectives on 101. Alternatively, if you would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”