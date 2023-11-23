News you can trust since 1772

50k fake cigs, £12k and cannabis oil sweets seized in raids against 'Derry UDA'

Over 50,000 counterfeit fake cigarettes, sweets made from cannabis oil and £12,000 in cash has been seized in raids by police investigating criminality linked to the Derry Ulster Defence Association (UDA).
By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 15:56 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 16:26 GMT
An image of the items seized by detectives investigating the Derry UDA on Thursday.

The seizures occurred on Thursday.

During the searches detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force said approximately £12,000 in cash, over 50,000 counterfeit cigarettes and a quantity of CBD [cannabidiol] sweets, were recovered.

CBD is a chemical derived from cannabis that does not obtain the psychoactive and high-producing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

The PSNI at Strand Road confirmed raids were conducted by detectives investigating the UDA in Derry on Thursday.The PSNI at Strand Road confirmed raids were conducted by detectives investigating the UDA in Derry on Thursday.
Detective Inspector Phelan said: “We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity, and I would appeal to anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity, or anyone with any information that can assist our investigations, to call police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”