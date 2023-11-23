50k fake cigs, £12k and cannabis oil sweets seized in raids against 'Derry UDA'

During the searches detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force said approximately £12,000 in cash, over 50,000 counterfeit cigarettes and a quantity of CBD [cannabidiol] sweets, were recovered.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Detective Inspector Phelan said: “We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity, and I would appeal to anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity, or anyone with any information that can assist our investigations, to call police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.