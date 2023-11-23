50k fake cigs, £12k and cannabis oil sweets seized in raids against 'Derry UDA'
The seizures occurred on Thursday.
During the searches detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force said approximately £12,000 in cash, over 50,000 counterfeit cigarettes and a quantity of CBD [cannabidiol] sweets, were recovered.
CBD is a chemical derived from cannabis that does not obtain the psychoactive and high-producing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
Detective Inspector Phelan said: “We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity, and I would appeal to anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity, or anyone with any information that can assist our investigations, to call police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”