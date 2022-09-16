50th anniversary of Michael Quigley who was shot dead by British Army to be marked in Creggan

The late Michael Quigley

The event has been organised by the Creggan Monument Committee.

Mr. Quigley was shot dead by a member of the Coldstream Guards regiment at the junction of Tremone Gardens and Fanad Drive in the Creggan estate on September 17, 1972.

Though a member of the IRA the 19-year-old was unarmed at the time of the shooting. Claims by the British Army that he was a gunman were strongly rejected by witnesses. The day after he was shot dead seven Derry priests pointed out that out of almost 30 fatal shootings of civilians by the British Army over the 14 months previous, only three were known to have been armed. Following a successful damages claim in 1976, the judge said Mr. Quigley had not been armed and had not been part of a rioting mob.

The Creggan man grew up in Arranmore Avenue and worked as an apprentice printer when he was killed. He was employed by the Commercial Paper Company in Guildhall Square where he printed labels for, among other things, Mundie’s Wine.Outside of work he was a keen footballer and was known for his sense of humour.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...