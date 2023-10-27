News you can trust since 1772

56-year-old man to be tried on series of child sex offences

A fifty-six-year-old man will go on trial in Derry Crown Court on December 4 on a series of sex offences.
By Staff Reporter
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 12:59 BST
The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his alleged victims, faces two sets of sexual offences charges, it was revealed at Derry Crown Court on Friday morning.

The defendant is charged with indecent assault on a female on dates between January 1987 and June 1988.

The man also faces two counts of sexual assault on a child under the age of 13 that were said to have occurred on dates between January and April in 2022.

When all the charges were put to him at Derry Crown Court on Friday morning, the defendant pleaded not guilty to all of them.

Derry Crown Court was told that the trial was ready to proceed on December 4, 2023 and the defendant was released on bail until that date.