The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his alleged victims, faces two sets of sexual offences charges, it was revealed at Derry Crown Court on Friday morning.

The defendant is charged with indecent assault on a female on dates between January 1987 and June 1988.

The man also faces two counts of sexual assault on a child under the age of 13 that were said to have occurred on dates between January and April in 2022.

When all the charges were put to him at Derry Crown Court on Friday morning, the defendant pleaded not guilty to all of them.