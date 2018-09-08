£6,000 damaged caused in early morning road smash

A Derry man will be sentenced next month for a series of driving offences which resulted in damage to road furniture valued at more than £6,000.

Darren Sheerin (35), of O’Casey Court, appeared at the local Magistrate’s Court this week where he faced a series of driving offences including driving while unfit and aggravated vehicle taking on January 1.

The court heard that at 6am police received a report of a road traffic accident at Beallachmor Lower in Hazelbank where a male driver was said to have run off from the scene.

They investigated and found a car with damage to its front, damage to a crash barrier and a lamp post knocked over.

Police were told that the driver had been wearing a green and white Glasgow Celtic top and had been bleeding.

A short time later, the defendant’s mother contacted police to say her son wanted to hand himself in for the accident.

When police went to the address, they found Sheerin ‘clearly intoxicated’ with cuts on his arm and wearing a bloodstained shirt.

The car belonged to a friend of the defendant.

The court was told the total damage due to the accident was estimated at more than £6,000.

District Judge Barney McElholm said, that due to the amount of damage caused, a pre-sentence report was required.

Sheerin will be sentenced on October 12.