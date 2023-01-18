Derry man jailed for sexually abusing teenage boy.

John Gerard Roddy was sentenced at Antrim Crown Court for indecent assault on a male, sexual activity with a child and sexual assault.He will serve six years in custody and three years on license and be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

He will be subjected to a SOPO for ten years.

Welcoming the sentence, PSNI Constable Jason McMorris said: “Roddy breached his position of trust in the victim’s life, coercing and manipulating him.

"He took what should have been carefree, happy, teenage years away from him. No person, let alone a child, should ever be exploited in this heinous way.

“The victim showed immense courage and bravery to report these crimes to us, which have had a lasting impact on him for many years. I hope that his strength and confidence in the Police to conduct a thorough investigation encourages other victims of child abuse to come forward and report."

Constable McMorris encouraged any victims of abuse to come forward and to contact the police service.

“We take a robust stance against targeting sex offenders, particularly those who target and abuse children, and will work tirelessly to get take these people off our streets.