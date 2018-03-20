63-year-old jailed for harassing neighbour

A man who breached a Court Order by harassing his neighbour, has been jailed for five months.

Joseph Leonard Galbraith, of Lisnavar Court, pleaded guilty to breaching the Court Order on February 14.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the 63-years-old was outside his neighbour’s home and was looking through the front window.

He gave the injured party the finger and shouted ‘f*** off’ at him.

The court heard Galbraith was also ‘laughing continuously’ and the injured party felt harassed as a result of this behaviour.

The court heard the injured party was frightened to leave his home in case he met the defendant.

During police interview, Galbraith said he had no recollection of the day in question and couldn’t account for his movements.

It was revealed the defendant has a previous conviction for harassing the injured party and is also in breach of a suspended sentence.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said his client has not given any reason why he is behaving like this towards his neighbour. “There is no allegation the complainant is annoying him in anyway,” the barrister added.

Mr Chapman told the court Galbraith has issues with alcohol and these offences were committed when he has consumed alcohol.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare jailed the defendant for a total of five months.