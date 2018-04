A 64-years-old man is to be sentenced next month after admitting sex offences.

Laurence James Boyle, of Benvarden Avenue, pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual activity with a person who was unable to refuse bcause of a mental disorder between January and October 2016.

Sentencing was adjourned for a Probation Pre-Sentence Report to be compiled. District Judge Barney McElholm also asked for the question of a Victim Impact Statement to be explored.

Boyle will appear in court again on May 25.