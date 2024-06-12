71-year-old Dungiven man charged with explosive and firearms offences from 1976

Court

A 71-year-old man from Dungiven has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court on foot of a bench warrant charged with explosive and firearms offences from 1976.

Joseph Gérard Kelly of Glenview Park in Dungiven faces charges of possessing two electronic detonators and two pressure mats with intent to endanger life on February 16, 1976.

Kelly was also charged with possessing the items in suspicious circumstances on the same date.

He also faces two firearm charges including possessing two Walther pistols, a Browning pistol, a. 22 rifle, a Remington shotgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life on February 16 1976.

He also faced a charge of possessing the items in suspicious circumstances.

Seamus Quigley, defence solicitor for Kelly, told Derry Magistrate’s Court that the defendant had been arrested on foot of a bench warrant issued relatively recently in April of this year.

He said that his client had been living openly at his home in Dungiven for the past 20 years.

The solicitor said that bail was agreed and that the police officer agreed.

She said that the conditions for bail were that Kelly surrender any passport, that he reside at his home address and that he report to police at Limavady Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Station every Friday.

Mr. Quigley said that his client had an out if date passport but a condition could be imposed prohibiting him from applying for a new one.