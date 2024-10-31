74 officers across 20 police stations sanctioned for accessing body-worn camera footage of drugs arrest

Seventy-four police officers across 20 police stations in the North have been sanctioned after illegitimately accessing body-worn video footage of a drugs arrest.

The PSNI have confirmed they have taken management action against the officers after a Police Ombudsman investigation found that they had accessed body-worn video footage without a legitimate policing purpose for doing so.

The footage featured an arrest of a member of the public for possession of illegal drugs, during which the arresting officer made an error while administering a criminal caution, causing a colleague to laugh in the background.

The Chief Executive of the Police Ombudsman’s Office, Hugh Hume, said: “The video may have been viewed for entertainment and amusement, but the officers who did so showed little regard for the privacy of the man being arrested, nor for the emotional wellbeing of their colleague featured in the video.”

The issue came to light during a Police Ombudsman investigation of a separate matter, during which usage of the PSNI’s body-worn video system was examined.

Police Ombudsman investigators established that between December 2019 and November 2022, footage of the incident had been accessed 248 times by 82 police officers and one civilian staff member based at 20 police stations across Northern Ireland.

Most had accessed it once or twice, but many did so more often, including one officer who accessed it 21 times.

Further enquiries established that only five police officers and one civilian staff member had a proper reason for accessing the video.

Seventy-four officers had no legitimate reason for doing so, and two officers had since retired and could no longer be held accountable for misconduct.

Another officer remains the subject of a separate and ongoing Police Ombudsman investigation examining potential criminality in relation to accessing the footage.

Mr Hume said: “The responses received from officers, when asked to provide their reasons for accessing the video, suggested an apparent lack of awareness that doing so might constitute a criminal or misconduct offence.

“A number of officers indicated in their responses that as a result of the investigation by the Police Ombudsman’s Office they had refreshed their knowledge of PSNI guidance regarding body-worn video, which I welcome.”

Mr. Hume described the PSNI’s decision to take management action as a ‘reasonable and proportionate outcome’.

He also welcomed the PSNI’s acceptance of three Police Ombudsman recommendations to prevent misuse of body-worn video.

However, he expressed concern that the PSNI did not accept a fourth recommendation for a dip sampling exercise ‘to evaluate the scale of unauthorised access to the body-worn video system’.

“Given the weaknesses in the control of access to body-worn video it is therefore our view that there remains a significant residual risk that private and personal data can be accessed without a legitimate policing purpose,” he said.

“On this occasion the Police Ombudsman has taken the exceptional decision to share these findings with the Information Commissioner’s Office in order that they can consider whether our insights can inform their work.”

Deputy Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “The PSNI expects all employees to behave professionally, ethically and with the utmost integrity at all times and where it is perceived that conduct falls short of these high standards, it is right that officers should face impartial investigation by the Police Ombudsman’s office.”