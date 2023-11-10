80 hours community service and probation for man on Class A, B, C drugs supply charges in Derry
Christopher Long (39) of Briary Lane, Derry admitted being concerned in the supply of class A, B and C drugs on dates in November 2020.
The court heard that police on mobile patrol observed a vehicle driven by Long with two passengers at Rockmills.
Police detained the occupants and seized a phone from Long.
Various messages on the phone related to the supply of cocaine and other drugs for varying amounts of money.
Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said that while this was 'a serious case' his client claimed to be drug free for almost two years, and that the offences took place over a short timescale.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that the defendant claimed he was drug free and he would test him on that.
He imposed an Enhanced Combination Order of two years probation and 80 hours community service.