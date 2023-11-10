Sending a man to prison for drug offences would only 'increase the prison population unnecessarily', a barrister has told Derry Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Christopher Long (39) of Briary Lane, Derry admitted being concerned in the supply of class A, B and C drugs on dates in November 2020.

The court heard that police on mobile patrol observed a vehicle driven by Long with two passengers at Rockmills.

Police detained the occupants and seized a phone from Long.

Court. (File picture)

Various messages on the phone related to the supply of cocaine and other drugs for varying amounts of money.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said that while this was 'a serious case' his client claimed to be drug free for almost two years, and that the offences took place over a short timescale.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the defendant claimed he was drug free and he would test him on that.