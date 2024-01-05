'A crime of passion': Derry woman rang police to report attack on ex she claimed cheated
Emer McCallion (49) of Woodleigh Terrace in Derry admitted a charge of assault and one of criminal damage in connection with an incident that occurred on September 19.
A prosecutor described the case as 'unusual' in that it was McCallion who called the police.
He said that she reported she had assaulted her boyfriend with an ornament and damaged his guitar after she said he had cheated on her.
Police located the injured party and found him to have a cut to the forehead.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that his client could claim a certain amount of provocation, and said that in many ways it was 'a crime of passion'.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that McCallion should not have taken the law into her own hands.
He imposed a sentence of 12 months probation.