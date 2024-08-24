'A heinous and evil crime': Derry police seek help to trace killer after 'brutal and savage' murder of woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued an appeal to the public to help catch the killer of a woman whose body was discovered with multiple injuries in a flat in Derry city centre in the early hours of Saturday.

At a press conference at Strand Road PSNI Station in the city on Saturday evening, Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team confirmed that the victim’s identity was yet to be established, but that she was believed to have been aged between 40 and 60.

“We have launched a murder investigation into the death of a woman at a flat in the city centre of Derry – Londonderry in the in the early hours of today, Saturday August 24,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A fire was reported on a ground floor flat at Harvey Street at around 4.15am. Crews from NI Fire & Rescue Service responded along with NI Ambulance Service and our officers. Tragically the victim, who was located in the bedroom of this flat, was pronounced dead.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team.

“From our enquiries so far we can say that the victim suffered an horrific attack and sustained multiple injuries. We know this brutal murder has caused great concern, understandably but we can assure you we are working at full pace to establish what happened and catch those responsible for this heinous and evil crime.”

Dt. Chf. Insp. Kelly said he believed a weapon was used but he couldn’t confirm what type at this stage.

There were other people in the property, which was divided into flats, at the time but they were safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He could not speculate at this stage, he said, on whether the attack was random or not, or as to whether the victim was a resident in the property or not.

Forensic officer attends the scene of a suspicious death of a woman in Harvey Street. Photo: George Sweeney

He said there would be an increase in police presence in the city centre in the coming days, while the scene on Harvey Street would remain cordoned off during the investigation.

Urging anyone with information to contact police or Crimestoppers, which is anonymous, he added: “Where you in Harvey Street between 2am and 5am today? Did you notice or hear anything remotely suspicious or see any unusual activity… or anything out of the ordinary? If you have any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage from this time-frame please contact us.

"I am appealing directly to the local community to please tell us anything you know. We need to find out who did this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our enquiries are ongoing in relation to a motive and we need the public’s help. Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be very helpful.”

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team.

A post mortem, Dt. Chf. Insp. Kelly confirmed would be carried out to establish cause of death.

Meanwhile, news of the murder has caused ‘total shock’ across the city, Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy has said.

Colr. Duffy said: “My immediate thoughts and prayers are with this woman’s family and friends.

“I would ask people to avoid the Harvey Street area at this time as the investigation continues.”

“If anyone has information or footage which can assist enquiries they should contact the PSNI."