A man and woman have been arrested after a fight involving six people in Derry

Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man following a disturbance in the city centre of Derry last night, Wednesday May 8, during which a member of the public who stopped to diffuse the situation was attacked.

The woman remains in custody at this time after being arrested on suspicion of common assault, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage. The man also remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, assault on police, and resisting police.

When police responded to the incident and attended the scene, a police officer was assaulted, punched on the face.

The incident occurred on Sackville Street where there was a report made to police at around 8pm of a fight involving five to six people.

It was reported, as this was ongoing, a member of the public who had his children in his vehicle, intervened, attempting to break up the incident.

However, he was assaulted by persons present. His vehicle was also attacked and sustained damage. The man eventually managed to drive away.

Enquiries are continuing.

Superintendent Willy Calderwood said: "This was a despicable incident during which a brave member of the public stopped to diffuse the situation but, in turn, he was viciously assaulted. What's even more distressing is the victim had his children with him. It must have terrifying and, understandably, this has been extremely distressing. This man stopped to help, and his actions are reflective of the overwhelming goodwill that exists in this city."

"Last night's incident was disgraceful and we are working closely with partners, including City Centre Initiative on this matter, and enquiries continue to identify all those involved."