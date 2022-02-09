ACC McEwan says initial Gérard Hampson probe 'fell far below' standard his family deserved

The late Gérard Hampson

He was speaking after a Coroner ruled the 53-year-old Derry man died 'as a result of the action of a third party' in late 2007.

Mr. Hampson was found dead on the shores of Lough Neagh on January 9, 2008. Today Coroner Joe McCrisken said he believed Mr. Hampson had died on November 30, 2007, and was 'placed or pushed into the water and this was done while he was heavily intoxicated.'

Following the ruling his family thanked Mr. McCrisken for providing a degree of justice and closure and criticised the PSNI's initial handling of the case.

In response ACC McEwan said: “First and foremost, I recognise the continued pain and loss of the Hampson family.

"The initial investigation fell far below the standard that Mr Hampson and his family deserved. I again wish to put on record how sorry I am. We acknowledged and accepted that there were lessons to be learned from this case.

"The 2016 Ombudsman report recommended disciplinary sanctions against 10 officers. After careful consideration by a senior officer, it was agreed that there was a requirement for disciplinary sanctions against eight officers and these have since been imposed.

"Following developments in the investigation, two people were arrested (in 2016 and 2019) and files were submitted to the Public Prosecution Service, but convictions were not secured.