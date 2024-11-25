Accelerant poured through letterbox of Clon Dara home in Derry and set on fire

By Brendan McDaid
Published 25th Nov 2024, 08:46 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 08:56 BST

Police in Derry are appealing for information following a report of an arson attack at a property in the Clon Dara area of Derry on Saturday, November 23.

Police said detectives were currently investigating after they received a report shortly before 8.20pm that a short time earlier an accelerant had been poured on the front door and through the letterbox of a house in the area before being set alight.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Damaged was caused to the door and the hallway.

"Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed the incident, or have any dashcam/CCTV footage to contact them at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1898 of 23/11/24.

Clon Dara estate, Skeoge Road. DER2126GS - 091 (File picture)Clon Dara estate, Skeoge Road. DER2126GS - 091 (File picture)
Clon Dara estate, Skeoge Road. DER2126GS - 091 (File picture)

"A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

