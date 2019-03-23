Accused of assault on family members

A man has denied a domestic assault allegedly involving family members.

Michael McLaughlin, of Fountain Hill, is accused of common assault, making a threat to kill and causing damage to a T-shirt on July 29, 2017.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman told the court the complainant is the defendant’s mother and his father is also involved in the case.

The case was adjourned for witness availability to be obtained.

A contest date is expected to be fixed on April 3 and the 33-yearS-old was released on continuing bail.