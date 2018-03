A 28-years-old man has appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court accused of assaulting two women.

Noel David Killen, whose address was given as no fixed abode, is further charged with causing damage to a door and stealing £70 in cash.

The charges relate to an alleged incident on March 15.

An investigating officer told the court he could connect the defendant to the charges.

Killen was released on bail to reside at an address in Lisfannon Park to appear in court again on April 12.